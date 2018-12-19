Thirty-three point performance earns Barton’s Miller conference player of the week

bartonsports.com – Mallory Miller of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team has been named the KJCCC Women’s Division I Basketball Player of the Week for her efforts in week seven of the

2018 season.

Miller finished one point shy of a new career high last Monday by lighting up the scoreboard with thirty-three points to lead the Cougars to a 105-97 victory at Neosho County Community College. The sophomore from Goddard was 10-of-19 from the field, including knocking down the six of her ten shots beyond the arc, to record her fifth game of the year draining four or more three-point shots. Miller was also a near perfect 7-of-8 from the charity stripe, to go along with an all-around floor performance of grabbing six rebounds, a steal, and dishing out four assists.

The third straight victory of the season for the Cougars closed out the pre-holiday schedule at 3-1 in conference play and 9-2 overall. Barton’s next action will come December 28-29 in Hutchinson at the Blue Dragon Holiday Classic with the Cougars first game coming on Friday at 4:00 p.m. against Ellsworth Community College followed by Saturday’s 1:00 p.m. game at the Sports Arena taking on Iowa Western Community College.