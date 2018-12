Please join the Barton County Young Professionals, along with the City of Great Bend and Sunflower Diversified Services for a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate a new addition and resource for recycling in Great Bend. Located at the corner of 18th & Williams St. will be a new Recycling Trailer, purchased by the City of Great Bend and maintained by Sunflower Diversified Services.

Ribbon Cutting @ 2 p.m.

December 19, 2018 | Corner of 18th & Williams St.