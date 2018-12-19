Police search for SW Kansas sex assault suspect

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a sexual assault and asking the public for help to locate a suspect.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the southeast area of Garden City for a reported residential burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers went inside the residence and located an adult woman, according to Sergeant Lana Arteaga.

The initial investigation revealed an unknown man entered the woman’s residence armed with a weapon. Once inside, the man sexually assaulted the woman and caused significant injury to her.

The suspect then fled the area. The woman was transported to St. Catherine Hospital by Finney County EMS. Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, according to Ortega.

Due to the location of the incident, Victor Ornelas Elementary and Charles O’ Stones Intermediate Center were placed in lockdown while officers searched the area for the suspect.

The man was described as being approximately six-feet tall, brown eyes, dark eyebrows, and approximately 40 years old. He was clean-shaven, and of slim build, wearing a brown Carhartt style coat and a stocking hat.

The man was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with unknown wording printed on the front and had a light gray t-shirt underneath. He was wearing a brown watch on his left wrist and had a large tattoo on the front of his chest. He also had three tattoos on his right ribcage where each of the three appeared to be similar to each other.

Anyone with information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department.