Police: Kansas teen hospitalized after gang shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate a shooting which injured a 16-year-old Kansas boy.

Just before 5p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of south Hillside, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located the 16-year-old victim who had a gunshot wound to his chest and left hand. The teen was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Davidson did not have an update on the teen’s condition early Wednesday.

An investigation revealed the victim was walking on the east side of Hillside when two unknown suspects exited a white pickup and fired multiple shots, striking him and then fled in the pickup.

Police believe the shooting to be gang related.

Police are seeking additional information from the community on the shooting.