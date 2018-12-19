Ness City school bus involved in crash on K-96

NESS COUNTY — Twenty students and two adults were injured in an accident just after 9:15p.m. Tuesday in Ness County.

The accident on Kansas 96 Highway at Ness County J Road. involved a Dodge pickup pulling a trailer and a Ness City High School USD 303 Activity bus with approximately 40 students, according to Ness County Sheriff Brandon Mitchell.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded and were on scene within one minute of the report. Kansas Highway Patrol, Ness County EMS and Ness County Fire units also responded and began assisting in injury assessments.

Twenty-two individuals, including 20 students and 2 adults, were transported to the Ness County Hospital in Ness City, according to Mitchell.

The sheriff’s department did not have details on the extent of injuries early Wednesday.

Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident that briefly shut down K96 Highway.

—

A crash involving a bus from the Ness City school district closed a portion of K-96 in both directions Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the bus was carrying basketball players from Ness City High School’s games in Dighton. A Kansas Highway Patrol dispatcher says no one was seriously injured in the crash, but there were minor injuries although the dispatcher could not confirm how many people were hurt.

Trooper Mike Racy with the Kansas Highway Patrol tweeted early Wednesday that all lanes of K-96 in the area of the wreck are now open.