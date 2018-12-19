GREAT BEND – Kenneth Morris Pryor, 77, passed away December 18, 2018, at Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita. He was born January 1, 1941 at Great Bend and was the Great Bend Tribune’s “New Year Baby of 1941”. He was the son of M.F. “Hap” Pryor and Wanda (Morris) Pryor.

Kenneth graduated from Great Bend High School in 1959. During high school he was a member of the Argonne Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps. He attended Fort Hays State University and St. Mary of the Plains Junior College. He was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Elks (BPOE). He worked for Petro Exploration in Oklahoma as an oil exploration crew member and later worked for GeoSearch, Inc. for many years. He then became a caregiver for his mother in her later years and worked as a carrier for the Great Bend Tribune.

Survivors include, one sister Connie Strobel and husband John of Pueblo, Colorado, a niece, a nephew and several cousins.

Visitation will be held from Noon to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Bryant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m., a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., all Friday, December 21, 2018, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Father Don Bedore will preside and interment will follow in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

