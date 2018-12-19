Kansas man dies after 2-vehicle Salina crash

SALINE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

A 2006 Buick LeSabre driven by Dean Swisher, 88, Gypsum, was northbound on Ninth Street, according to Salina Police Seargeant Brent Rupert.

The driver ran a red light at Magnolia and struck a westbound 2011 BMW driven by Christian York, 21, Salina.

Swisher continued north on Ninth Street and was conscious enough to get his vehicle off of Ninth Street and onto the access road near three restaurants.

Witnesses reported that Swisher was unconscious once he had his car on the access road, Rupert said. The car came to a stop in the drainage ditch, according to Rupert.

Witnesses removed Swisher from the car and administered CPR until EMT personnel got to the scene. Swisher was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, where he died.

Authorities determined Swisher was suffering from a heart attack at the time of the crash.

York was not injured.