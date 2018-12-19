Kansas man charged for series of burglaries, theft

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for a series of burglaries.

On June 24, police responded to a suspicious character call at All Metal Recycling, 800 E. 21st Street North, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, Officers located 30-year-old Callen Rose on the roof of the building and arrested him without incident.

Through the investigation, investigators connected Rose to multiple burglary and theft cases.

On Wednesday, the cases were presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office who charged Rose with the multiple counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, two counts of felony theft, three counts of misdemeanor thefts, four counts of criminal trespass, one charge of felony criminal damage to property and one charge of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, according to Davidson.