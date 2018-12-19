GREAT BEND – Harold Charles Weikert, 90, passed away Monday, December 17, 2018, at Showalter Villa, Hesston. He was born September 24, 1928, in rural Ellinwood, to Frank and Teresa (Heinz) Weikert. He married Rosaline Stegman on July 29, 1958 and they later divorced. He then married Darylene “Dee” B. Burns on December 15, 1967, at Medicine Lodge. She died December 19, 1981.

Coming from near St. Peter and Paul in 1958, Harold was a Great Bend resident. He owned and operated D&H Appliance Service and was a Private First Class in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved camping, boating and fishing. He was Captain of the Fish and Chicks boat. He was known for his gardening skills, especially his sweet corn. He was an honest, hard-working man and was very strong in his faith and love of family.

Survivors include, seven daughters, Mary Ann Shorman and husband Gary of Hays, Deann Boyer and husband Norman of Great Bend, Theresa Leiker and husband Dave of Great Bend, Diane Weikert of Overland Park, Cyndi Whistler and husband John D. of North Newton, Kathleen Weikert and Karen Merrill of Great Bend and Margaret Dirks of Great Bend; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darylene “Dee” B. Weikert and a brother, Victor Weikert.

Visitation and viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, December 21, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to greet friends prior to the Knights of Columbus Rosary and Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 22, 2018 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. There will be a Private Family Inurnment at a later date at the Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be suggested to the St. Peter and Paul Church Restoration Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

