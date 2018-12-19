Free Christmas dinner in St. John

Are you wondering what to do for Christmas dinner? Maybe you just don’t want to eat alone or prepare a meal. Perhaps the idea of a good dinner and fellowship sounds appealing. Will you be in or near Stafford County on Christmas Day? If so, the First United Methodist Church, St. John Kansas invites you to the Tenth Annual Christmas Dinner on Tuesday, December 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The church is located just off of U.S. 281 at 807 E. 1st in St. John. The meal is absolutely free due to the generosity of church members. The menu includes turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, fresh cranberries, hot vegetables, relish tray, rolls, dessert and drinks all prepared fresh in the church kitchen.

You don’t need to live in St. John or Stafford County to attend. Last year people from northern Barton County attended and over 135 meals were provided.

If you live in St. John and need a ride to the church or would like a meal delivered to your home please call the church office at 549-3896 and leave a message.

Reservations are not required but if you would like to let the church know you are coming, please use the same number.