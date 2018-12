DECEMBER 19, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU 4SPD, 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON SHORT WIDE 350 AUTO 2- 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: JITTERBUG FLIP PHONE, END/COFFEE TABLES, VHS TAPES. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: TREK 21 SPD/MOUNTAIN BIKE, CAMERA TRI-POD, TIRES 17″ 620-264-0819

FOR SALE: 1999 MERCURY COUGAR W/ISSUES. 620-639-1687

FOR SALE: 33-1/3 RPM RECORD ALBUMS (BEATLES, ELVIS,ETC.), VCR/DVD MOVIES, TOOL BOXES W/TOOLS. 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: 1997 MERCURY GRAN MARQUIS, 1981 SUZUKI 1100, 1999 ARCTIC CAT 300 4 WHEELER. 785-658-5149

FOR SALE: HOG/CATTLE PANELS, 13′ BED HOIST. 620-257-8900

FOR SALE: 50 WOOD FRAMED WINDOWS. 620-562-8723

FOR SALE: RAINBOW VACUUM CLEANER W/ATTACHMENTS/MULTI-PURPOSE. 620-603-6632

FOR SALE: WASHER & DRYER, SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR W/ICE/WATER, LARGE GARDEN BATHTUB. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: BISSELL CARPET SHAMPOOER 620-793-3646

FOR SALE: PASTURE RAISED PIGS (300#) OR TRADE. WANTED: 9MM PISTOL. 620-282-4715

FOR SALE: THOMAS KINCAID CHRISTMAS VILLAGE FIGURINES, GLASS PUNCH BOWL. 620-797-9605

WANTED: SHORT BED OR SHORT WIDE BED FOR A GMC/CHEVY PU. 620-282-4583

FOR SALE: WIND BREAK PANELS, 5X12 KELLY FEED WAGON. 620-793-0001

FOR SALE: SUPERIOR SPA 2 PERSON HOT TUB 110/220. 4 TIRES 31/10.50/15 W/RIMS. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: 1973 C70 GIN TRUCK, LITTLE RASCAL MOBILITY SCOOTER. WANTED: 110/12 VOLT INVERTER. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: 1999 DODGE PU LONG BED. 785-527-0161

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE OAK BED (NO SLATS). 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: EGGS. WANTED: HORSE HARNESS. 620-617-9019

FOR SALE: CHRISTMAS BEARS, LADIES SAS SHOES 11N, 620-792-2272

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: SNAPPER REAR TINE GAS POWERED ROTOTILLER W/REVERSE $175.00 AND A MCCULLOCH 16″ CHAIN SAW WITH CASE FOR $175.00. HE WILL ENTERTAIN ANY REASONABLE OFFERS. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-793-6757 OR 620-617-6757

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY!