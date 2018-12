Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/18)

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:05 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1400 Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:51 a.m. criminal damage was reported at NE 110 Avenue & NE 160 Road in Claflin.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:36 p.m. a burglary was reported at 646 W. US 56 Highway in Dundee.

Theft

At 2:08 p.m. a theft was reported at 2700 20th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:32 p.m. a theft case was reported at 4 NW 30 Road 402.