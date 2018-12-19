Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/18)

BOOKED: Brian N. Fellers on Barton County District Court warrant for theft with a bond of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Edward Gray of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $500 C/S. Jackson County District Court warrant for theft of property, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tyler Bittel on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond in lieu of $1,372.50 cash only. Failure to appear, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S. Saline County District Court warrant for arson criminal trespass and interference with law enforcement, bond in lieu of $6,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile male of Hoisington on BTDC case for distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

BOOKED: Tina Creamer of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

RELEASED: Juvenile male of Hoisington on BTDC case for distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Released to JJA custody.

RELEASED: Edward Gray of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for failure to appear. Jackson County District Court warrant for theft of property. Posted $1,500 bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.