Tuesday High School Basketball Schedule

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend @ Buhler
Pratt @ Hays
Dodge City @ Guymon, OK
Central Prairie League
Central Plains @ Ellinwood
Otis-Bison @ Stafford
LaCrosse @ Sterling
Cunningham @ Macksville
Kinsley @ St. John
Ness City @ Dighton
Victoria @ Plainville
Central Kansas League
Smoky Valley @ Hoisington
Skyline @ Lyons
S.E. Saline @ Hillsboro
Clearwater @ Hesston
Halstead @ Mulvane
Haven @ Sedgwick
Thur-Larned @ Nickerson
Other Area Games
Ellsworth @ Russell
Wilson @ Natoma
Chase @ Central Christian
Hodgeman County @ Fowler
Bucklin @ Pawnee Heights
Kiowa County @ Ashland
Little River @ Peabody