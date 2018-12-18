Sheriff: Kan. man jailed after attempt to meet 16-year-old for sex

BAXTER COUNTY, AR — Law enforcement authorities in Arkansas are investigating a Kansas man on sex allegations.

Early Saturday, following a complaint and surveillance, deputies arrested a Junction City, Kansas man after receiving a complaint that he was driving to Mountain Home, Arkansas to pick up a 16-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, according to Sheriff John Montgomery.

The girl had been sending sexually explicit photos and videos to him at his request, according to the sheriff.

The parents were concerned for the safety of the child. The man had arranged to meet her at a business parking lot on Highway 5 South of Mountain Home near the girl’s house.



A sheriff’s deputy set up surveillance at the location. At approximately 12:47 a.m., he observed a vehicle drive past the area twice, then pull in and park.

After parking, the man sent a text message to the girl stating he was close by. The man then walked from his car along Highway 5 South past the girl’s house, then to the meeting location.

The man went behind the building. The deputy then approached and made contact with the man, who was identified as 31 year old Andrew Mitchell O’Brien of Junction City, Kansas. After a brief exchange, deputies arrested and took him into custody.

During a search of his vehicle, deputies found handcuffs, vodka, condoms as well as two cell phones believed to have been used in commission of the crimes. All of these were seized and taken into evidence.

Deputies transported O’Brien to the Baxter County Detention Center. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond on requested charges of Engaging Children In Sexually Explicit Conduct for Use in Visual or Print Medium – Felony

Contributing to the Delinquency of Juvenile – Felony



He will appear in Circuit Court to answer on December 20th, according Montgomery.

Investigators also determined O’Brien is on active military duty stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. The military base was contacted regarding the incident, and the military police have also placed a detainer on him.