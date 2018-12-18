Great Bend Post

Prison for man in Kansas barbershop-based drug ring

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A man who was part of a $4 million drug conspiracy operating out of a barbershop in Kansas City, Kan., was sentenced Tuesday to 52 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Jason Bell, 38, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. In his plea, Bell admitted he was part of a drug ring with co-defendant Edwin Pacheco. Pacheco owned Cocoliso’s Barbershop at 1201 Minnesota in Kansas City, Kan., where Bell was employed.

During the course of a federal investigation, Bell sold thousands of dollars’ worth of methamphetamine to undercover investigators. Bell was arrested when investigators served a search warrant at the barbershop. They found more than 12 pounds of methamphetamine in Pacheco’s Jeep Liberty and seized more than $15,000 from the barbershop’s closet. Investigators calculated that the conspirators sold approximately $4 million worth of illegal drugs.

 