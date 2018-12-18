Police find wanted Kan. man with counterfeit cash, drugs

COWLEY COUNTY— A Kansas man is in custody after an arrest in in west Arkansas City on a warrant and related charges after a brief chase on foot.

According to a media release, Ramon Paul Martinez, 38, of Winfield, was arrested on suspicion of counterfeiting U.S. currency, distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and obstructing apprehension — all of which are felonies — as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was arrested on a warrant through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City for felony theft of property with a value between $1,000 and $25,000.

Officers on Friday spotted Martinez, who they knew to have an active warrant for his arrest, in the 400 block of West Central Avenue. He quickly left the area on foot, moving between several houses.

Martinez then was spotted walking southbound at the intersection of Central and Fifth Street.

Police approached him, called him by name and instructed him to stop, but Martinez began running from them. He tripped and fell, and subsequently was taken into custody without further incident.

Martinez was found in possession of both drugs and suspected counterfeit U.S. currency.

Martinez is being held in the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $19,000 bond through Arkansas City district court.