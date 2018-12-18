Monday Sports Headlines

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kansas, Duke and Tennessee are 1-2-3 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the second straight week. The Jayhawks earned 56 of 65 first-place votes to stay at No. 1. Michigan and Virginia each climbed a spot into the top 5. No. 25 Nebraska was the only addition to this week’s rankings. Reigning national champion Villanova fell out for the second time this season after two straight losses.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A year ago, Georgia was getting ready for the College Football Playoff. Now, it feels like the Bulldogs are preparing for the Letdown Bowl. The team missed out on the four-team playoff field after another bitter loss to Alabama, forcing it to settle for a Sugar Bowl match-up against Texas as a consolation prize.

NEW YORK (AP) — Baylor fell out of the top five for the first time in nearly a year after losing at Stanford. The Lady Bears dropped from third to sixth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll after losing 68-63 on Saturday to the then-No. 11 Cardinal. UConn and Notre Dame are still the top two teams in the poll released on Monday.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly is The Associated Press college football Coach of the Year. He is the third coach to win the award twice since it was established in 1998. Kelly received 16 of the 58 first-place votes from AP college football poll voters and 81 total points. Alabama coach Nick Saban was second with 16 first-place votes and 66 points. Central Florida coach Josh Heupel was third with 33 points and five first-place votes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New Orleans has a one-game lead over Los Angeles for the top seed in the NFC playoffs following the Saints’ 12-9 win at Carolina. Alvin Kamara had 103 total yards, including a 16-yard touchdown run that put the Saints ahead with 12:22 remaining. New Orleans held Cam Newton to 132 yards passing, sacked him four times and forced turnovers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is “probably ahead of schedule” in recovering from ankle surgery. The Heisman Trophy runner-up injured the ankle when his own lineman came down on his right foot during the fourth quarter of the SEC title game against Georgia. Tagovailoa has been practicing for the top-ranked Crimson Tide in preparation for the College Football Semifinal matchup against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent outfielder Michael Brantley. The 31-year-old Bradley had spent his entire 10-year career with the Indians, batting .295 with a .351 on-base percentage. He hit .309 with 17 home runs, 36 doubles and 76 RBIs in 143 games for Cleveland last season.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final New Orleans 12 Carolina 9

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (11) Florida St. 85 SE Missouri 68

Final Vanderbilt 81 (18) Arizona St. 65

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Milwaukee 107 Detroit 104

Final Phoenix 128 N-Y Knicks 110

Final Oklahoma City 121 Chicago 96

Final Minnesota 132 Sacramento 105

Final Houston 102 Utah 97

Final San Antonio 123 Philadelphia 96

Final Portland 131 L.A. Clippers 127

Final Golden State 110 Memphis 93