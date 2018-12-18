Meitner grabs $608 of groceries in Hoisington’s Grocery Grab

For the second straight year, the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce hosted their three-minute Grocery Grab. The promotion raised funds for the Chamber while giving one winner a chance to grab as many groceries as possible at Town & Country Supermarket in Hoisington in three minutes.

Hoisington Chamber Executive Vice President Karen Baldyga says there were a few rules to the Grocery Grab.

Caitlyn Meitner was the winner this year and grabbed $608 worth of groceries this past Saturday. Three names were drawn each week for a month prior to the event. The semifinalists were narrowed down to three a week before the Grocery Grab. Meitner was chosen out of the 184 tickets purchased.

Country Place Senior Living and State Representative Tory Marie Arnberger helped sponsor the promotion. The money raised helps fund programs for the Chamber throughout the year.