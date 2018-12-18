Police: Kansas man caught during alleged burglary

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a series of burglaries.

Just before 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a larceny in progress call at a residence in the 1300 block of Coach House Court in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, Officers began circulating the area and located 52-year-old Glen Moler of Wichita inside another vehicle in the 12000 block of West Briarwood Circle.

Moler was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Through the investigation, police connected Moler was to five separate WPD cases and stolen items were recovered in connection to the cases.

Moler is being held on five counts of burglary, five counts of theft from a vehicle and two counts of destruction to an automobile, according to Davidson.