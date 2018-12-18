Kan. man admits advertising 15-year-old for sex acts

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Monday to federal sex trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Johnell Carter, 22, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking. In his plea, he admitted he used physical force including punching and biting to make an 18-year-old woman perform commercial sex acts. He advertised her services online.

In the second count, Carter admitted recruiting a 15-year-old to perform commercial sex acts. He advertised her services online.