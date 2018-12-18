UPDATE: Remains identified are of man with extensive criminal history

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Wichita Police Department has confirmed the identity of the human bones found near 55th Street South and Clifton in Wichita. They are of a man with an extensive criminal history, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday November 30, officers responded to a call for police in the area of 55th Street South and Clifton, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, police contacted a hunter who was in a wooded area and observed skeletal remains.

Investigators examined the area and collected evidence. The skeletal remains were sent to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center who confirmed the identity to be 56-year-old Donald Cook of Wichita.

On May 15, 2017 a 74-year-old contacted police and reported Cook missing.

Investigators have not released the cause of Cook’s death.