Great Bend staying more informed of Chamber’s activity with new contract

In September, the City of Great Bend gave the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce its notice of intent to renegotiate the agreement for economic development services. City staff worked with the Chamber over the past few months to develop a contract that better outlines the scope of services.

The Great Bend City Council approved the new contract that started December 18, 2018 and ends December 31, 2019.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says one change from the new contract will include monthly goal progress and prospect reports.

The Chamber will also establish measurable goals and develop action plans to achieve those goals. Francis admitted there is no way to pin the Chamber down and require a certain number of retail businesses by a given date, but there are other ways of determining their success.

This was the first time the contract between the City and Chamber of Commerce has been tweaked since 1999.

The Chamber was approved $153,000 in the 2019 budget with an optional $50,000 extra to hire an economic consultant. The City will now make four equal quarterly payments to the Chamber.