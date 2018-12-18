Fire hydrant issues in Great Bend

The Great Bend Public Works Department has been busy inspecting, cleaning, and flushing all the fire hydrants in town. The department identified roughly 10 hydrants that need repairs.

City Administrator Kendal Francis highlighted the two hydrants at the intersection of 24th Street and Washington and 24th Street and Adams as two that are having major problems. Francis says many of the hydrants have valves that are not working and are not allowing the City staff to shut the water off sufficiently to replace the hydrants. The water issues have forced crews to dig up sidewalk to search for answers.

The hydrant on Washington was struck during a hit-and-run accident last week and forced Jefferson Elementary School to close school last Wednesday afternoon because City staff could not get the water turned off quick enough. The Great Bend Police Department is still investigating the case and hope to obtain video from the Presto gas station on the southwest corner of the intersection to help identify the driver. Francis says if the driver is identified, the cost for that particular hydrant will be assessed to their insurance.

The repairs to the rest of the hydrants will most likely begin after Christmas and be funded from the remaining balance of the water line project.