2018 non-budgeted transfers provide Great Bend money for potential projects

At the end of each year, the City of Great Bend takes a look at the General Fund balance and determine what the year-end transfers should be to fund capital projects and equipment. The City takes their net profit out of the General Fund, or savings of being under budget within the General Fund.

Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer says the 2018 non-budgeted year-end transfers totaled out to be $1.8 million, but there are transfers to add from insurance claims and donations.

Shawna Schafer Audio

The total transfers ended up being $2,140,389.12 with the added donations and insurance proceeds.

The money can essentially be used for a wide range of projects, but there are a few areas the City has penciled in that include a new HVAC at the Crest Theatre, ballfield lighting, Great Bend Expo Complex and Dragstrip maintenance, and for a police building.