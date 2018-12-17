Worker at Kan. Children’s Facility Distributed Child Porn

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A staff member at a facility for children with developmental disabilities pleaded guilty Monday to federal child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

William Bresee, 31, Fontana, Kan., pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. At sentencing, the prosecutor told the court Bresee admitted that federal agents downloaded child pornography from his computer using an online file sharing program. Bresee was a staff member at Lakemary Center in Paola, Kan., working an overnight shift when investigators tracked child pornography to an IP address at the center.

Sentencing is set for March 4. He faces a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the distribution charges, and not more than 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession count.