UPDATE: Theft suspect wanted in Ellis Co. located, arrested

UPDATE, 5:25 p.m.: The Hays Police Department has reported that a theft suspect sought Monday has been located, identified and arrested. Details will be released later, the HPD said.

“The Hays Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance in this matter,” the department said in a news release.

—————–

Police are urging shoppers to guard their valuables and be on the lookout for a theft suspect on Monday afternoon.

Late Monday afternoon, Hays Police Chief Don Scheibler said there had been four theft reports since approximately 3:30 p.m. The reports came from the areas of Big Creek Crossing and Westlake Ace Hardware.

“The Hays Police Department is looking for a white female that was reported as stealing billfolds out of purses on the north end of Hays within the last three hours,” the HPD said. “The Hays Police Department would also like to remind citizens to secure their billfolds, purses, gifts, vehicles and homes. Thefts increase this time of year.”

Security cameras captured images of the female suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1011.

