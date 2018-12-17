UPDATE: Poacher ordered to repeatedly watch movie ‘Bambi’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri poacher has been ordered to repeatedly watch the movie “Bambi” as part of his sentence for illegally killing hundreds of deer.

David Berry Jr. is to watch the Walt Disney movie the first time before Sunday and at least once each month during his one-year jail sentence in southwest Missouri’s Lawrence County. He was convicted there of taking wildlife illegally.

David Berry Sr. of Springfield and two of his adult sons, David Berry Jr. of Brookline and Kyle Berry of Everton, were arrested in August after an 8½- month investigation by state, federal and international agencies that also involved cases in Kansas, Nebraska and Canada.

Berry also was sentenced last week to 120 days in jail in nearby Barton County for a firearms probation violation.

Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Don Trotter says the deer were killed for their heads, with their bodies left to rot. Three relatives and another man also were caught in what conservation agents are calling one of the state’s largest deer poaching cases.