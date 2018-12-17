Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Dr. Kevyn Soupiset from Advanced and Progressive Therapy and Sports Medicine in Great Bend, Larned and Hays.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory – Chip will talk ethanol with representatives from Growth Energy and the U.S. Grains Council.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School Principal Tim Friess.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5P-10P College Football – Boca Raton Bowl – UAB vs Northern Illinois

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”