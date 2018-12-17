Tuesday designated Central Plains Football State Champions Day

They went 13-0 by outscoring their opponents 628 to 34, posted 9 shutouts and finished the season as the number 3 ranked 8-Man football team in the entire country. A good reason to designate Monday as “Central Plains High School Football State Champions Day” which Barton County Commissioners did during their Monday morning meeting.

Head Coach Chris Steiner, his coaching staff, all the players and Athletic Director Pat Stiles crowded into the Commission chambers to be presented with the honor that Steiner says is a credit to what his kids did both on and off the field.

Steiner was named the 8-Man Division I Coach of the Year while defensive end Brett Liebl was named Defensive Player of the Year after leading Division I in sacks this past season.

Commissioner Kenny Schremmer found it all very impressive.

The football team follows the Central Plains boys and girls basketball teams who were recognized with a day of their own last Spring after winning the 2A State Championship. The girls won the title for a 5th straight season.