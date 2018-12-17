The Governor has signed off on Barton County’s new County Attorney

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has signed off on the appointment of Levi Morris as Barton County Attorney. Morris and Barton County Commissioners both received letters from the Governor on Saturday. Morris’ name was submitted last week to the Governor after he was elected by the Barton County Republican Committee to replace former County Attorney Amy Mellor who resigned effective December 7th.

Before Monday’s Commission meeting, Morris took a few minutes to meet with the board where he was asked what his vision was for the office going forward.

Commissioners including Chairman Jennifer Schartz said they were supportive of Morris as he begins to fill the final two years of Mellor’s term in office.

Morris told Commissioners that he would expect to be sworn into office later this week but added that it will take a little bit of time to close out his private practice that he has in both Lyons and Great Bend. He plans to move to Great Bend from Lyons as soon as he able to sell his home.

Morris is familiar with the Barton County Attorney’s Office after working there from 2013 to 2015 where he was responsible for prosecuting felony and misdemeanor criminal cases, child in need of care cases and juvenile offenders. In 2015 he left to begin his own law practice.