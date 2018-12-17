Suspect dead after taking Kan. officer’s gun shooting officer

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Late Sunday, police responded to an indecent exposure call in the 400 Block of North 18th Street, according Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Ziegler.

When officers arrived and began their investigation, the individual took one officer’s gun and fired a shot striking one of the officers.

Officers returned fire and killed the suspect, according to Ziegler.

Both officers were transported to the University of Kansas Hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

Police have released no additional details.