Stacey L. Mannel, age 61 years, of Great Bend, Kansas and formerly of Holyrood, Hutchinson, and Burton, Kansas, peacefully entered into the presence of Jesus, along with friends and family that have gone on before on Sunday afternoon, December 16, 2018 at her home in Great Bend. Stacey was born on June 18, 1957 at Lyons, Kansas to Richard W. and Eileen John (Singleton) Shadduck. She was a long-standing member of Smoky Hill Baptist Church in Ellsworth, Kansas. Stacey also was a longtime member of Holyrood Chapter #120 and Lyons Queen Esther Chapter #32, Order of Eastern Star. She was also a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #200 of Holyrood, Kansas. Stacey enjoyed TV Westerns, crocheting plastic canvas, and people – she made friends extremely easily and never met a stranger. She also took in “strays” of any breed (animal or human), and was always willing to help those in need.

Stacey is survived and forever loved by her two daughters April M. Mannel of Great Bend, Kansas and Amber Mannel of McPherson, Kansas. She is also survived by her father, Richard Shadduck of Sterling, Kansas; four brothers: Richard Shadduck of Independence, Kansas, David (and his wife, Connie) Shadduck of Beaver, Kansas; Kris Shadduck of Wichita, Kansas, and Kelly (and his wife, Shawna) Shadduck of Beaver, Kansas; one sister, Catherine (and her husband, Jerry) Dean of Lyons, Kansas; her nephew, Kris Shadduck Jr. of Great Bend, Kansas; several other nieces and nephews and family friend, BJ Cleaver. Stacey was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen John and several aunts and uncles.

Stacey’s wishes to be cremated will be fulfilled and her Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Lyons, Kansas with Pastor Billy Kryger officiating. The family has requested that Memorial Contributions be designated to the Stacey L. Mannel Funeral Expense Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

