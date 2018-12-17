Police: 2018 Jeep worth $90K stolen from Kansas dealer

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at a Kansas car dealership.

Just after 4a.. Monday, police were called to Marshall Motors, 3500 S. Ninth in Salina after an alarm was triggered, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

An employee, who was responding to the alarm, discovered that the glass in one of the dealership’s doors had been shattered. Surveillance video showed two people walking around inside the dealership, Forrester said.

According to Forrester, the burglars removed a key belonging to a red 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk valued at $90,000. The vehicle can be seen on surveillance video traveling north from Marshall’s, according to Forrester. Police are reviewing all surveillance video.