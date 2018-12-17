Monday Sports Headlines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Sophia Elenga scored 12 points, three players scored 10 each and No. 17 Arizona State defeated Kansas State 65-51 Sunday in the Battle by the Bluff on the Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. Reili Richardson, Robbi Ryan and Kianna Ibis each scored 10 for the Sun Devils (8-2), who pushed their win streak to six. Kayla Goth scored 19 and Peyton Williams picked up her fifth double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas State, which saw its four-game win streak come to an end.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jaylen Fisher scored 14 points and helped TCU outshoot the nation’s most accurate 3-point shooting team in a 90-70 win over Indiana State. Indiana State entered the game tops in the nation in 3-point percentage, at 48.2 percent. But the Sycamores missed nine of their first 11 from 3-point range.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jeff Dowtin and Fatts Russell each scored 18 points and Rhode Island pulled away from West Virginia in the second half to beat the Mountaineers 83-70 in the Hall of Fame Showcase. Cyril Langevine added 15 points for the Rams at the Mohegan Sun arena. Wesley Harris scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Mountaineers, who have lost two of their last three.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have clinched an NFC playoff berth for the first time in eight years by beating the Green Bay Packers, 24-17. Mitchell Trubisky was 20 of 28 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and a 120.4 rating as the NFC North champs beat Green Bay for just the second time in their last 11 meetings. Aaron Rodgers threw for 274 yards and his first interception since September as the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention.

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets won a matchup of NBA conference leaders as Jamal Murray delivered 15 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter of their 95-86 win over the Toronto Raptors. Nikola Jokic had 26 points for Denver, which trailed 70-57 before going on a 23-2 run to win for the 10th time in 12 games. Kawhi Leonard had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the East-leading Raptors, who are a league-best 23-9 following a 2-2 road trip.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Mets have agreed to a two-year, $19.5 million deal with free agent catcher and two-time All-Star Wilson Ramos, pending a physical. Ramos batted .306 with 15 home runs and an .845 OPS last season. He made the 2018 All-Star team but missed the game with a hamstring injury.

UNDATED (AP) — UCF’s Josh Heupel, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly and Alabama’s Nick Saban are the finalists for The Associated Press national college football coach of the year after leading their teams to unbeaten regular seasons. All three coaches have led their team to unbeaten seasons so far, with Saban and Kelly guiding their squads to the College Football Playoff semifinals. The winner will be announced today.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tennessee 17 N-Y Giants 0

Final Baltimore 20 Tampa Bay 12

Final Chicago 24 Green Bay 17

Final Buffalo 14 Detroit 13

Final Minnesota 41 Miami 17

Final Cincinnati 30 Oakland 16

Final Atlanta 40 Arizona 14

Final Indianapolis 23 Dallas 0

Final Washington 16 Jacksonville 13

Final OT San Francisco 26 Seattle 23

Final Pittsburgh 17 New England 10

Final Philadelphia 30 L.A. Rams 23

New Orleans at Carolina 8:15 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (9) Michigan St. 104 Green Bay 83

Final (24) Houston 68 Saint Louis 64

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 144 Atlanta 127

Final Philadelphia 128 Cleveland 105

Final Indiana 110 N-Y Knicks 99

Final Washington 128 L.A. Lakers 110

Final Sacramento 120 Dallas 113

Final Miami 102 New Orleans 96

Final Denver 95 Toronto 86