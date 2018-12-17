Koy Brack named to Shrine Bowl Squad

Great Bend High School’s Koy Brack has been named to the Kansas Shrine Bowl squad for the 2019 game that will be played this summer in Dodge City. Chet Kuplan with the Sports in Kansas, says Brack is deserving of the honor.
Chet Kuplan Audio
Other area players who were named to the team include:
Evan Darville – Dodge City
Nick Davenport – Ell-Saline
Wyatt Hayes – Scott City
Hunter Jones – Nickerson
Parker Roth – Hesston
Trey Sides – Phillipsburg
Travis Theis – Pratt
Ethan Wampler – Smoky Valley
The Kansas Shrine Bowl will take place for the 46th time in 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City. The gates open at 5pm, pregame begins at 6pm and kickoff is at 7pm.