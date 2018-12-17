Koy Brack named to Shrine Bowl Squad

Great Bend High School’s Koy Brack has been named to the Kansas Shrine Bowl squad for the 2019 game that will be played this summer in Dodge City. Chet Kuplan with the Sports in Kansas, says Brack is deserving of the honor.

Chet Kuplan Audio

Other area players who were named to the team include:

Evan Darville – Dodge City

Nick Davenport – Ell-Saline

Wyatt Hayes – Scott City

Hunter Jones – Nickerson

Parker Roth – Hesston

Trey Sides – Phillipsburg

Travis Theis – Pratt

Ethan Wampler – Smoky Valley

The Kansas Shrine Bowl will take place for the 46th time in 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City. The gates open at 5pm, pregame begins at 6pm and kickoff is at 7pm.