KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its high school rankings for the week of Dec. 17.

Boys Rankings

CLASS 6A

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Wichita-Southeast

3. Lawrence

4. Lawrence-Free State

5. Washburn Rural

6. Shawnee Mission South

7. Olathe North

8. Wichita East

9. Topeka High

10. Garden City

CLASS 5A

1. Wichita Heights

2. Salina Central

3. Andover Central

4. Maize

5. Basehor-Linwood

6. Arkansas City

7. Pittsburg

8. Emporia

9. KC Washington

10. Bonner Springs

CLASS 4A

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC-Piper

3. Wichita Trinity

4. Anderson County

5. Andale

6. Independence

7. Parsons

8. Augusta

9. Topeka-Hayden

10. Chapman

CLASS 3A

1. Girard

2. Cheney

3. Sabetha

4. Halstead

5. Maur Hill

6. Belle Plaine

7. Santa Fe Trail

8. Beloit

9. Baxter Springs

10. Phillipsburg

CLASS 2A

1. Inman

2.Lawrence Seabury Academy

3. Ness City

4. Hoxie

5. St. Mary’s Colgan

6. Jackson Heights

7. Yates Center

8. Johnson-Stanton County

9. Hutchinson Trinity

10. Pratt-Skyline

CLASS 1A

1. Claflin – Central Plains

2. Montezuma-South Gray

3. Washington County

4. Sylvan – Lucas Unified

5. St. John-Hudson

6. Hanover

7. Little River

8. Sharon Springs-Wallace County

9. Almena-Northern Valley

10. Elbing-Berean Academy

Girls Rankings

CLASS 6A

1. Derby

2. Washburn Rural

3. Olathe South

4. Blue Valley North

5. Liberal

6. Manhattan

7. Topeka High

8. Olathe East

9. Lawrence

10. Mill Valley

CLASS 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Bishop Carroll

3. Goddard

4. Maize South

5. McPherson

6. Blue Valley Southwest

7. Wichita Heights

8. Maize

9. Spring Hill

10. Highland Park

CLASS 4A

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC Piper

3. Towanda-Circle

4. Baldwin

5. Labette County

6. Abilene

7. Nickerson

8. Andale

9. Ulysses

10. Augusta

CLASS 3A

1. Nemaha Central

2. Clay Center

3. Eureka

4. Cheney

5. Jefferson West

6. Halstead

7. Holton

8. Girard

9. Erie

10. Riley County

CLASS 2A

1. Garden Plain

2. Inman

3. Jackson Heights

4. Hoxie

5. St. Mary’s Colgan

6. Trego Community

7. Howard-West Elk

8. Alma-Wabaunsee

9. Jefferson County North

10. Meade

CLASS 1A

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Frankfort

4. Spearville

5. Centralia

6. South Central

7. Hanover

8. Rural Vista

9. Beloit-St. John’s- Tipton

10. Thunder Ridge