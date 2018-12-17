KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its high school rankings for the week of Dec. 17.
Boys Rankings
CLASS 6A
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Wichita-Southeast
3. Lawrence
4. Lawrence-Free State
5. Washburn Rural
6. Shawnee Mission South
7. Olathe North
8. Wichita East
9. Topeka High
10. Garden City
CLASS 5A
1. Wichita Heights
2. Salina Central
3. Andover Central
4. Maize
5. Basehor-Linwood
6. Arkansas City
7. Pittsburg
8. Emporia
9. KC Washington
10. Bonner Springs
CLASS 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC-Piper
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Anderson County
5. Andale
6. Independence
7. Parsons
8. Augusta
9. Topeka-Hayden
10. Chapman
CLASS 3A
1. Girard
2. Cheney
3. Sabetha
4. Halstead
5. Maur Hill
6. Belle Plaine
7. Santa Fe Trail
8. Beloit
9. Baxter Springs
10. Phillipsburg
CLASS 2A
1. Inman
2.Lawrence Seabury Academy
3. Ness City
4. Hoxie
5. St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Jackson Heights
7. Yates Center
8. Johnson-Stanton County
9. Hutchinson Trinity
10. Pratt-Skyline
CLASS 1A
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Washington County
4. Sylvan – Lucas Unified
5. St. John-Hudson
6. Hanover
7. Little River
8. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
9. Almena-Northern Valley
10. Elbing-Berean Academy
Girls Rankings
CLASS 6A
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Liberal
6. Manhattan
7. Topeka High
8. Olathe East
9. Lawrence
10. Mill Valley
CLASS 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Bishop Carroll
3. Goddard
4. Maize South
5. McPherson
6. Blue Valley Southwest
7. Wichita Heights
8. Maize
9. Spring Hill
10. Highland Park
CLASS 4A
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Baldwin
5. Labette County
6. Abilene
7. Nickerson
8. Andale
9. Ulysses
10. Augusta
CLASS 3A
1. Nemaha Central
2. Clay Center
3. Eureka
4. Cheney
5. Jefferson West
6. Halstead
7. Holton
8. Girard
9. Erie
10. Riley County
CLASS 2A
1. Garden Plain
2. Inman
3. Jackson Heights
4. Hoxie
5. St. Mary’s Colgan
6. Trego Community
7. Howard-West Elk
8. Alma-Wabaunsee
9. Jefferson County North
10. Meade
CLASS 1A
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Frankfort
4. Spearville
5. Centralia
6. South Central
7. Hanover
8. Rural Vista
9. Beloit-St. John’s- Tipton
10. Thunder Ridge