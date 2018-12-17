Kathleen Sander

GREAT BEND – Kathleen “Kay” Mae (Rajewski) Sander, 87, went to meet her Lord, December 13, 2018, passing away at Kansas Medical Center in Andover. She was born January 29, 1931, on the farm at Vincent Kansas, to Leo B. and Anna H. (Huser) Rajewski. She attended Vincent School through the 8th grade and graduated from Victoria High School in 1949.

On June 14, 1949, she married Gilbert F. Sander at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Vincent. They lived in Victoria, Salina, Hays and Plainville before settling in Great Bend in 1955. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She was very active in the St. Rose Altar Society where she was instrumental in starting the funeral luncheon committee. She was also credited with founding the St. Monica’s Sewing Circle in 1972 with the help of friends. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, joining in Victoria in 1947 then transferring to the Great Bend circle in 1955. She dedicated much of her free time to many other church organizations and committees.

Kay loved gardening and spending time in her many flowerbeds. She also loved to quilt and made personalized quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her passion for many years was collecting information for her family’s genealogy. The family tree was on display at many reunions and was available to the families.

Survivors include, husband, Gilbert F. Sander of the home; four children, Debbie Ann Sander Walker of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Glen Sander and wife Becky of Great Bend, Mark Sander and wife Vicki of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Kirk Sander and wife Joan of Great Bend; eight grandchildren, Debbie’s son, Cameron Andreas Sander Walker and wife Patricia of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Glen’s children, Andrea and husband Joe Babb of Wichita, Mathew Sander of Wichita and Tyler Sander and wife Elizabeth of Great Bend, Bert’s daughter, Stephanie Hamm, Kirk’s daughters, Monica and husband Anthony Kruse of Wichita, Nicole and husband Justin Tracy of Great Bend and Brandi Dawn Sander of Great Bend; 13 great-grandchildren, Noah Aaron and Scott Henry Walker, Blaize and Brecken Babb, Tatum, Jordan and Cameron Sander, Haily O’Donnell and Noah Hamm, Nathan, Braden and Madelyn Kruse and Jack, Logan and Ella Rose Tracy; two brothers, Howard L. Rajewski and wife Aquina of Vincent and Delando F. Rajewski and wife Donna of Arvada, Colorado; sister-in-law, Clairnelle Rajewski of Wichita. She was preceded in death by a son Bert, infant daughter Yvonne Amy, three infant angels, two sisters and their husbands, Marceline and Gilbert J. Denning of Great Bend and Juliana and Victor J. Dinkel of Brownell.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Vigil and Daughters of Isabella Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 20, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Holy Family School Endowment Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

