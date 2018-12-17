Kansas teens jailed for 3 armed robberies in 48-minutes

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of Sunday armed robberies in Wichita and have two suspects in custody.

On Sunday, three armed robberies between 7:45 and 8:33 a.m. in Wichita, according to Officer Paul Cruz.

The robberies occurred at Kwik Shop, 2760 S. Oliver, the Family Express convenience store 1203 E. Pawnee and the Jumpstart convenience store 1601 S. Hydraulic. The suspects took cash and cigarettes from each location. No injuries were reported in any of the robberies.

Through the investigation WPD Officers and Investigators were able to identify two 17-year-old suspects who have been arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for three counts of aggravated robbery.