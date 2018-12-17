Kansas stays number 1 in AP Poll

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kansas didn’t get the chance to hold onto its preseason No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 very long, even as an unbeaten team. The Jayhawks are sticking around this time.

The Jayhawks sat atop Monday’s latest men’s college basketball poll for a second straight week. That didn’t happen earlier this season, when Duke jumped Kansas to take No. 1 in the first regular-season poll after a dominating romp against Kentucky despite the fact the Jayhawks had beaten a top-10 Michigan State team.

The Jayhawks (9-0) spent four weeks at No. 2, including one in which Gonzaga hurdled them for No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils in the Maui Invitational championship game. But Kansas reclaimed the top spot last week after Gonzaga’s loss to Tennessee and stayed there after beating reigning national champion Villanova 74-71 at home.

It marked Kansas’ fifth victory by six or fewer points this year, including an overtime win against now-No. 3 Tennessee on Nov. 23.

“I don’t think we’ve played great, by any stretch,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the Villanova win. “But we played a lot better today than we’ve been practicing. I’m optimistic, very, leaving out of here knowing there is (another) gear we can get to that hasn’t been apparent on a daily basis.”

AP Top 25 Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (56) 9-0 1586 1

2. Duke (5) 9-1 1488 2

3. Tennessee (2) 8-1 1464 3

4. Michigan (1) 11-0 1442 5

5. Virginia (1) 9-0 1400 6

6. Nevada 11-0 1319 7

7. Auburn 9-1 1156 8

8. Gonzaga 9-2 1147 4

9. North Carolina 8-2 1126 12

10. Michigan St. 9-2 1070 9

11. Florida St. 8-1 949 10

12. Texas Tech 10-0 912 11

13. Virginia Tech 9-1 838 13

14. Buffalo 10-0 684 14

15. Ohio St. 9-1 647 15

16. Wisconsin 9-2 619 16

17. Mississippi St. 9-1 529 18

18. Arizona St. 8-1 415 20

19. Kentucky 8-2 377 19

20. Marquette 8-2 350 21

21. Houston 10-0 266 24

22. Indiana 9-2 226 25

23. Iowa 8-2 224 22

24. Furman 12-0 208 23

25. Nebraska 9-2 156 —

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St. 90, St. John’s 59, Villanova 52, N.C. State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.