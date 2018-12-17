Kansas felon hospitalized after police chase, crash

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a chase through a residential area that sent two women to the hospital.

On November 14, police were called to the 600 block of North 12th Street in Salina after report of suspicious activity, according to Captain Paul Forrester.

While there, officers observed a 2008 Nissan Altima that had a tag belonging to a vehicle out of Finney County and a registration sticker from Sedgwick County. At that time, police were unable to locate a person associated with the vehicle, according to Forrester.

Just before 11a.m. Sunday, an officer spotted the same vehicle driving on North College Street in Salina. When the officer stopped the vehicle at College and Park, the driver gave a name the officer believed to be false. While the officer was waiting for backup before proceeding, the driver started the car and sped away.

Forrester said that with the police officer in pursuit, the Nissan, traveling at speeds up to 60 mph through 13 streets.

Near the intersection of Broadway and Crawford, the driver attempted to cut through the parking lot of Kansasland Tire and Service to avoid the stoplight. While cutting through the parking lot, the car hit a landscaping boulder, went airborne, and struck a cement pole.

The driver identified as Joanna Deniston, 28, of Salina and a passenger in the vehicle, Sophia Lamas, 33, of Salina, were injured and transported to Salina Regional Health Center, Forrester said. Deniston was then transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Police believed the Nissan belongs to Lamas. Narcotics were found in the vehicle.

Requested charges against Deniston could include felony flee and elude and interference with a law enforcement officer, according to Forrester . Deniston has previous convictions for theft, forgery and criminal use of a financial card.