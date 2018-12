DECEMBER 18, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: ACOUSTICAL GUITAR, 4 TIRES 235/75/15 620-792-2916

FOR SALE: SOCKET SET, COFFEE TABLE, JITTER BUG CELL PHONE. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: DOUBLE BARREL WOOD BURNING STOVE, WANTED: 1998 DODGE W/CUMMINS ENGINE 5.9 12 VALVE PU. 620-617-5355

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, 2 10 GAL. FISH TANKS, BIRD CAGES. 620-792-7074

WANTED: 3/4″ CONDUIT BENDER, BOAT SEATS, BOUNCER, LIGHTS FOR A BOAT. 785-324-0550 (GB)

FOR SALE: 2003 CHEVY IMPALA, 2003 BUICK CENTURY (NEEDS HEADLIGHT). 620-786-9698

FOR SALE: LARGE DOG BOX, FISHING EQUIPMENT, ALSO ANTIQUE FISHING EQUIPMENT. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: LITTLE TYKES BASKETBALL GOAL, LARGE SUITCASE ON WHEELS. 620-792-3640

FOR SALE: CHRISTMAS BEARS, LADIES SAS SHOES 11N, JELLY JARS VARIOUS SIZES. 620-792-2272

FOR SALE: 1950’S PEPSI MACHINE, PEPSI COOLER, 1975 1 TON CHEVY DUALLY TRAILER. 620-282-7708

WANTED: SOMEONE TO FIX AN EXHAUST FAN. 620-792-2178

WANTED: CHEST TYPE FREEZER. 785-483-1722

WANTED: 1997/98 CHEVY PU LESS THAN 200,000 MILES 620-282-3364

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE, MAGIC CHEF REFRIGERATOR. FREE: ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, TV’S, BALDWIN ORGAN AND MORE. 620-793-3673 OR 620-617-7790

FOR SALE: RAINBOW VACUUM CLEANER W/ATTACHMENTS. 620-603-6632

FOR SALE: TORO RIDING MOWER 42″ W/UPDATES, SELF PROPELLED LAWN MOWER, 25′ ALUMINUM EXTENSION LADDER. 620-617-0216

FOR SALE: OAK 8 PANEL ROOM DIVIDER, TELL CITY TABLE & 4 CHAIRS, 2 DESKS. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: KING SIZE HEADBOARD W/ADJUSTABLE METAL FRAME, 20+ PADDED CHAIRS, BAR TABLES. 620-793-2886

WANTED: CLOTHES WASHER AND POSSIBLE A DRYER. 620-793-9655

FOR SALE: TREK BICYCLE 21 SPEED, TIRES 17″ 620-264-0819

FOR SALE: TURBO POWERED DUNE BUGGY. 785-531-0883

