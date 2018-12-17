Dean Wade out indefinitely with foot injury

K-State fans waited for word on injured basketball star Dean Wade yesterday and finally the word came out late Sunday. Kansas State announced that he will be out for an undetermined amount of time after injuring his foot in the Wildcats victory over Georgia State.

After the game, head coach Bruce Weber said it didn’t appear as though Wade broke any bones in his foot, but would know more after Wade underwent a MRI on Sunday. The results of that test are unknown. K-State shared no injury information or recovery timetable in its news release, keeping things intentionally vague.

“Obviously I’m disappointed for Dean and his family,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said in a statement Sunday. “He has worked hard to get back from his injury from last season to have a great start to his senior year. I know that he will work equally hard to rehab and come back strong.”

Wade, the Big 12 preseason player of the year, was averaging 13.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Kamau Stokes also suffered an injury, to his ankle, on Saturday. A team representative said he is currently considered day-to-day.