Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/14 – 12/16)

12/14

BOOKED: Damien Clone of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Andrew Campbell of Great Bend on Barton County District case for hold for court.

BOOKED: Annalise Moore of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no head lamps with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Melissa Slack on serve sentence.

BOOKED: Gerald Martin of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for bond revocation, no bond.

BOOKED: Cody Griffin on Reno County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set in lieu of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Carey Julian of Hudson on Barton County District Court warrant for theft, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Oray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Christopher Fuentes of Hoisington on HPD case for burglary, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Annalise Moore of Great Bend on BCDC case for aggravated battery, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia after posting $20,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite. BCDC warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no head lamps after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite.

12/15

BOOKED: Christopher Morris of Salina on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Gerald Martin of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a bond set at $20,000 C/S. Bond was revoked.

BOOKED: Christina Jimenez of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Miguel Jimenez on Barton County Court warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Katana Jimenez of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chad Schuster of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for disorderly conduct, bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Shaina Kuester on BCDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Miguel Jimenez on BCDC warrant for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Christina Jimenez of Hoisington on BCDC warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Katana Jimenez of Hoisington on BCDC warrant for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Carey Julian of Hudson on BCDC warrant for theft after posting a $2,500 surety bond through American Western Bonding.

RELEASED: Chad Schuster of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for disorderly conduct after he posted a $500 surety bond.

12/16

RELEASED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence after he served a partial sentence.

RELEASED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections serve sentence after serving partial sentence.

RELEASED: Aaron Pohlman of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.