Sunday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Lagerald Vick scored 29 and top-ranked Kansas made enough free throws down the stretch to beat No. 17 Villanova 74-71 in a Final Four rematch. Devon Dotson added 11 for the unbeaten Jayhawks, who snapped a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats. Phil Booth led the Wildcats with 29 points.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Barry Brown had 21 points and No. 25 Kansas State beat Georgia State 71-59. Brown scored the first eight points for the Wildcats and was key during a later 7-0 run. K-State let the Panthers hang around with 19 turnovers leading to 25 points as Georgia State again competed well with a Power Five school after wins over Georgia and Alabama this season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Top-seeded Stanford won an NCAA-record eighth national title, in five hard-fought sets over defending champion Nebraska. Kathryn Plummer had 19 kills and 10 digs and Holly Campbell added 15 kills for the Cardinal, who finished the season on a 32-game winning streak. Audriana Fitzmorris had 14 kills and Morgan Hentz had 32 digs for Stanford, which won 28-26, 22-25, 25-16, 15-25 and 15-12 despite hitting only .250. Huskers star Mikaela Foecke had a game-high 29 points in her final college match.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markis McDuffie and Jaime Echenique each scored 17 points and Wichita State fought off Southern Mississippi for a 63-60 win. Dominic Magee’s layup with 53 seconds remaining put Southern Miss on top 61-60 before Echenique threw down a dunk 17 seconds later.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored a career-high 30 points, Matt Mooney added 14 and No. 11 Texas Tech raced past Abilene Christian 82-48 in the final game at sold-out Lubbock Municipal Coliseum. The Red Raiders called the Coliseum home from 1956-99, and Saturday was the second throwback game in the building.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Makai Mason scored 22 points and Baylor dominated the glass to end Arizona’s 52-game home nonconference winning streak with a 58-49 victory at McKale Center. Baylor overcame its second straight shaky first half with an overwhelming performance on the boards in coach Scott Drew’s 500th game leading the Bears. Baylor outrebounded Arizona 50-19 and scored 19 second-chance points on 18 offensive rebounds.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Miles Reynolds scored a season-high 20 points, Christian James added 16 and Oklahoma maintained its stifling defense in an 81-70 victory over Southern California. Oklahoma (9-1) held the Trojans to 34.8 percent shooting (23 of 66) and forced 18 turnovers.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kerwin Roach had 15 points and five assists in a rare appearance as a reserve and Texas defeated Grand Canyon 98-60. Jase Febres and Eli Mitrou-Long led Texas with 16 points apiece, and Courtney Ramey made a season-best eight assists.

National Headlines

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw a go-ahead, 14-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2:15 left before a last-minute field goal completed the Houston Texans’ 10th win in 11 games, 29-22 over the New York Jets. Watson was 22 of 28 for 294 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. Hopkins had 10 catches for 170 yards, including a 45-yard scoring grab in the second quarter.

DENVER (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s 2 two-yard TD toss to Antonio Calloway with 11:44 left allowed the Cleveland Browns to hold off the Broncos, 17-16 in Denver. Mayfield also hit Perriman for a 31-yard TD on the opening drive and was 18 of 31 for 188 yards and one interception for the 6-7-1 Browns. Nick Chubb ran for 100 yards on 20 carries to help Cleveland win for just the third time in 31 road games.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Johnson nailed six 3-pointers and scored 25 points for 12th-ranked North Carolina in a 103-90 victory over No. 4 Gonzaga. Luke Maye added 20 points and 16 rebounds against the Zags, who fell to 9-2 despite shooting 56 percent in the second half and 51 percent overall. Zach Norvell Jr. scored 21 points in the Bulldogs’ second straight loss since a 9-0 start.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 19 Fresno State won the Las Vegas Bowl as Ronnie Rivers rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 victory against Arizona State. Utah State rolled to a 52-13 rout of North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl behind Jordan Love’s 359 yards passing and four TDs. And Appalachian State receiver Malik Williams passed for two touchdowns on trick plays in a 45-13 trouncing of Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Kansas 74 (17) Villanova 71

Final (3) Tennessee 102 Memphis 92

Final (12) North Carolina 103 (4) Gonzaga 90

Final (5) Michigan 70 W. Michigan 62

Final (7) Nevada 72 S. Dakota St. 68

Final OT (8) Auburn 75 UAB 71

Final (11) Texas Tech 82 Abilene Christian 48

Final (13) Virginia Tech 73 Washington 61

Final (14) Buffalo 73 S. Illinois 65

Final (15) Ohio St. 73 Bucknell 71

Final (18) Mississippi St. 70 Cincinnati 59

Final (19) Kentucky 88 Utah 61

Final (20) Arizona St. 76 Georgia 74

Final (22) Iowa 77 N. Iowa 54

Final (23) Furman 93 UNC-Wilmington 50

Final (25) Indiana 71 Butler 68

Final (26) Kansas St. 71 Georgia St. 59

Final Old Dominion 68 (27) Syracuse 62

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Houston 29 N-Y Jets 22

Final Cleveland 17 Denver 16

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 96 Utah 89

Final L.A. Lakers 128 Charlotte 100

Final Detroit 113 Boston 104

Final Houston 105 Memphis 97

Final Chicago 98 San Antonio 93

Final Phoenix 107 Minnesota 99

Final Oklahoma City 110 L.A. Clippers 104