SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities reported Sunday that missing 11-year-old boy has been found and is safe, according to a social media report from Wichita police.

Just after 10:15a.m. Thursday, Joan Ibarra walked away from Hamilton Middle School, 1407 South Broadway in Wichita, according to office Paul Cruz.

He was last seen in the area of Harry and Broadway and was wearing black pants, and gray sweater. He is Hispanic approximately 4-foot-8, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.