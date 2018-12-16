Police investigate: Kan. man dies after moped accident

Just after 3:30p.m. Tuesday December 11, police responded to an injury accident at SW 6th Street and SW Mulvane in Topeka, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

A moped driven by 67-year-old Daniel Manning was involved in accident with another car.

Manning was cared for at a local hospital and later transferred to a regional hospital and died this weekend, according to Jones.

Next of kin notifications have been made. It is unknown at this time how much or if the accident contributed to his death.