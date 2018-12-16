Panthers 12th at Grand Island Duals

The 6th ranked Great Bend Panthers went 3-5 against some of the best high school wrestling teams in the upper Midwest over the weekend as they participated in the “Flat Land Fracas” in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Panther wrestlers went 57-53 with 30 pins over the two day event. George Weber turned in an outstanding weekend going undefeated.

The Panthers return to action Tuesday with a big Western Athletic Conference dual at Dodge City.

Results

#1 Class A Omaha Burke 43 Great Bend 27

Great Bend 51 Lincoln Northeast 24

#3 Class A Millard South 48 Great Bend 15

Great Bend 68 Grand Island JV 6

#4 6A Manhattan 33 Great Bend 30

Great Bend 39 #3 Class 3A Cheyenne, WY 33

#6 Class A Papillion-Vista 36 Great Bend 32

#9 Class B Blair 44 Great Bend 28