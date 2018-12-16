Jury: Kansas man guilty of murder during drug deal fight

WICHITA — A Kansas man accused in the shooting death of a man at a mobile home in Wichita has been found guilty.

On Friday, a jury in Judge Ben Burgess’ Sedgwick County courtroom found Keeshaun Milo, 29 of Wichita, guilty of first-degree murder in the December 2, 2016 shooting of Michael Hamilton in the 3800 block of S. Meridian, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County Attorney.

Police responded to the shooting at 11:30p.m. that night and found 45-year-old Michael T. Hamilton with gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to officer Charley Davidson. Hamilton was transported to a local hospital and died.

Milo and James Welborn were arrested for the shooting death that was in connection with a drug deal dispute and fight, according to police.

Milo is scheduled to be sentenced on January 11th, 2019.