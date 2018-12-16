Convenient Care, Urgent Care Consolidate at St. Rose Medical Pavilion

Now that convenient care and urgent care have been consolidated at St. Rose Medical Pavilion, patients will benefit in several ways, said Ashley Vonada, physician assistant (PA).

“With this consolidation, we are able to provide the best and most efficient care possible,” Vonada said. “We have more healthcare providers working together, and visits are even more timely.

“In addition,” she continued, “there is more continuity of care because we have quick access to patients’ medical records. As a result, our providers can review vital patient information during the visit, as well as during follow-up care, if necessary.”

Vonada had been a full-time PA since 2014 at what is now The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus, the former Great Bend Regional Hospital/Heartland Regional Health Center. She now sees patients full-time at the Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic in the St. Rose Medical Pavilion.

“I am excited to be part of this health system, now in Great Bend,” Vonada commented. “It is great to see the community coming together, sharing resources and providing the highest quality healthcare possible in central Kansas.”

In addition to Vonada, other convenient care staff members include Ed Habash, PA, and Alisha Stinemetz, advanced practice registered nurse (APRN).

“We are so fortunate to have this excellent staff,” Vonada said. “This includes not only our healthcare providers, but also the staff in registration and maintenance/housekeeping. Everyone is focused on providing the best possible experience for our patients.”

Zena Jacobs, clinical director of ambulatory and outpatient operations, couldn’t agree more. “Our clinicians concentrate on providing outstanding, evidence-based care. We collaborate with one another on behalf of patients and their families. All locations of The University of Kansas Health System are working in tandem to streamline the care that patients deserve.”

Convenient care hours at St. Rose Medical Pavilion are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday;

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

“A walk-in visit to our clinic can be compared to going to your doctor’s office,” Jacobs noted. “The copay is the same, but convenient care offers extended hours to meet the needs of busy working families.”

Common conditions treated at the Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic include mild allergic reactions and rashes; asthma; back pain; colds, coughs, fever and flu symptoms; ear infections; eye irritations; fractures that need a splint; headaches and migraines; minor insect and animal bites; mild abdominal pain; minor burns, cuts, lacerations and abrasions; sinus infections; sprains and strains; urinary tract infections; and vomiting.